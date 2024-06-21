Kate Middleton secretly flying to US for her cancer treatment, Reddit users claim

Kate Middleton stood as a pillar of strength at King Charles III's birthday parade, Trooping the Colour ceremony this past weekend, a reassuring presence for her fans despite her ongoing battle with cancer. Kate Middleton was sported in the same dress she wore to attended King Charles' coronation in May 2023.(Getty)

“She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be,” Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told People.

The Princess of Wales' appeared for the first time since her cancer diagnosis was really a show of strength, another insider claimed, “The treatment is punishing, and it is different for different people. And the side effects can be unforgiving”

Redditors spotted Kate in Texas

Amidst this situation, some Redditors claim to have spotted Kate in Houston, Texas, in the past couple of weeks. Is this why the Princess of Wales missed her Trooping the Colour audition?

One Redditor claimed to be “visiting friends at the St. Regis and they spoke about her being at the hotel.” The Things is the first to report this.

Another online sleuth mentioned hearing from a staff member at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center that they had seen Kate “hiking and laughing with her bodyguard” near the hospital. MD Anderson is globally known to be a medical expert in dealing with different cancers, including breast, ovarian, lung, prostate, melanoma, and leukaemia, among others.

Life & Style earlier cited a source, “There are multiple witnesses who claim to have seen her in Texas.”

“It’s believed she’s flying back and forth for secret cancer treatment there.”

Notably, earlier, it was also claimed that Pope Francis' medical team, Rome’s esteemed Gemelli Clinic, reportedly flew to London back in January to perform the Princess' abdominal surgery.

Kate said she was ‘doing well’

Just days before the monarch's birthday parade, Kate released a statement r giving an update on her health: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” the Princess of Wales concluded. However, Kate didn't reveal the type of cancer she is diagnosed with.