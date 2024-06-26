Fans slam Kim Kardashian for copying ex Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori, ‘Trying to look like…’

Kim Kardashian is facing the wrath of her fans for trying to look like her ex-husband Kanye West's “new wife.” As the Kardashians star continues to give fans a sneak peek into her glamourous lifestyle on social media, something is not sitting right with her followers. The 43-year-old reality TV star recently shared pictures of herself wearing a cream-coloured, skin-tight outfit, which fans believe was inspired by Bianca Censori. Kim Kardashian fans accused her of trying to copy Bianca Censori(Instagram)

Fans slam Kim Kardashian for ‘trying to look like the new wife’

Since her highly-publicised divorce from the Praise God rapper, Kim has been accused of “copying” of Censori, who is famed for her X-rated fashion. The 29-year-old's fame shot to fame after tying the knot with West in 2022. Since then, she has made headlines for wearing barely-there outfits while out and about in public with her new husband.

The SKIMS founder shared a carousel of her furry one-piece with visible pantyhose on Monday, captioned “cream dream.” Fans were quick to notice Kim's striking resemblance to the Australian native, as one of the top comments read, “trying to look like the new wife.” The comment garnered over 3,500 likes, with several others agreeing with the statement.

However, this is not the first time that the billionaire socialite has been accused of copying Censori. Last month, the SKKN founder shared a picture of herself wearing what appeared to be a black apron tied around her neck, with nothing underneath as it entirely bared her back. She paired the odd outfit with body-hugging black tights over high heels. The post drew comments like “Kim trying to look like kaynes wife” and “Why do u look like your exes wife?”