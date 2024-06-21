Bianca Censori looks ‘fully drained’ wearing nothing but suspenders in Paris without Kanye West

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, recently turned heads in Paris with a bold outfit choice. Known for her sleek style, the former Yeezy architect surprised onlookers by appearing in just suspenders covering her top. The 29-year-old had previously debuted a curly pink bob and during another outing in Paris with Kanye, her usual poker face appeared noticeably exhausted. Bianca Censori in Paris with Kanye west

Bianca Censori turns head in Paris

Strolling through the cobblestone streets of the fashion capital, Bianca, the A-lister often at the centre of fashion discussions, flaunted her new pink hairdo. On Thursday night, she made a striking appearance at the celebrity hotspot Gigi Paris in Paris, France, wearing minimal attire. Censori wore only suspenders, barely covering the top half of her body, for her night out without her husband Kanye West in attendance.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Ben Affleck breaks marriage silence, says Jennifer Lopez's fame is 'bananas': 'Attention isn't my thing...'

The young model sported matching coloured capris and heels, opting for a natural look without makeup or accessories. Yesterday, both Kanye and Bianca attended a runway show in Paris, where she wore a sheer, nude-coloured bodysuit that surprisingly garnered internet approval. However, this time they couldn't help but notice her weary appearance as she stepped out solo without Kanye by her side.

Bianca Censori’s Paris outing sparks concern

As usual, fans expressed concerns about Kanye's 'controlling' behaviour towards Bianca, with many still believing she is 'forced to act' this way in public while she is often seen dressing casually with family or friends. “What’s the matter with her? Real question,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter.) Others chimed in, “Why does she allow anyone to denigrate her like this? it boggles.” “looks like a sad clown,” “Wellness check needed,” “Is she ok..she looks completely drained..omg,” “This is abuse, report on this controlling behaviour.”

Also read: Justin Timberlake's ego crushed: Young cop unaware of his fame, album flops, trolls go wild

Bianca Censori's outfit sparks controversy in Japan

Earlier this month, Ye and his wife's Tokyo adventure took a dramatic turn when many protested the look Bianca sported in public. Bianca's wardrobe choice, a leotard with ribbed details that were barely concealed, caused quite a stir among those who spotted her on an outing with Kanye, including the store staff who appeared clearly uncomfortable and shocked by this bizarre dressing sense of the couple. This clear disregard for traditional modesty standards in Japan prompted some to describe it as "public indecency," a breach that could lead to a significant penalty.