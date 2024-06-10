After Mars, billionaire Elon Musk says his ‘dream is to reach Uranus’. Seen viral X post yet?

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, shared his strategy to establish a human settlement on the fourth planet - Mars - in February this year. In a post on X he wrote, “We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilization only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming.” He now has set his eyes on another planet. This time it is the seventh planet- Uranus. Elon Musk expressed that he is now planning to 'reach Uranus'. (REUTERS)

While reacting to a video of himself shared by X account “DogeDesigner”, Elon Musk wrote, “My dream is to reach Uranus.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In the video, the 52-year-old billionaire says, “We definitely want our rocket to reach Uranus. It’s a stretch goal to reach Uranus, but definitely something we should aim for.”

Take a look at Elon Musk’s viral post on X below:

Here’s what people said in the comments section:

“Uranus is the 7th planet from the sun and is about four times the size of Earth. It has a blue-green colour due to methane gas in its atmosphere, and its rotational axis is tilted at an extreme angle of about 98 degrees. Uranus has 27 known moons and a system of faint rings. It was discovered in 1781 by William Herschel and was visited by spacecraft, including Voyager 2, in 1986,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Wow! Go, Elon Musk! Go, SpaceX!”

“Chief Uranus Officer (CUO),” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “My dream, too.”

About Elon Musk

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently the richest person on Earth, with a net worth of $209.9 billion. He lives in Austin, Texas and has eleven children. Elon Musk attended the University of Pennsylvania and holds a degree in Arts and Science.