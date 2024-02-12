 Elon Musk's ambitious plan to colonise Mars: ‘To send a million people…’ - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Elon Musk's ambitious plan to colonise Mars: 'To send a million people…'

Elon Musk's ambitious plan to colonise Mars: ‘To send a million people…’

BySreelakshmi B
Feb 12, 2024 07:56 PM IST

“We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars…" Elon Musk wrote on X.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has unveiled an ambitious strategy to establish a human settlement on Mars in the near future. In a recent social media post on Sunday, Musk outlined his goal to transport one million individuals to the red planet. “We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilization only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming,” he wrote on X.

Elon Musk(REUTERS)
Elon Musk(REUTERS)

He made the remarks on a post about the capabilities of SpaceX's Starship rocket. “Starship is the largest rocket ever built and it’ll take us to Mars", the post read.

Meanwhile, reacting to another post put out on X on Monday Musk reshowed his interest in Mars.

The post put out by an X user had Musk's picture in it along with his son. Captioning the post the user wrote, “Having kids and spending time with them is the greatest joy in life…”

Musk wrote in response, "…But then I started thinking about Mars."

Musk's ambitious aspirations for Mars are well-established. The technology tycoon has consistently expressed his goal of making humanity "multi-planetary," by frequently highlighting a human colony on Mars as a safeguard for civilization.

Recently, Musk also made a forecast suggesting that Starship could potentially reach the Moon within the next five years. He highlighted SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule's capability to transport astronauts further into space than any other spacecraft has done in over half a century. Furthermore, he has previously mentioned his intentions to build a permanent base on the Moon, emphasizing his belief that humanity should expand its presence beyond Earth to include lunar bases, Martian cities, and ventures among the stars.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
