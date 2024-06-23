Taylor Swift calls out haters, debuts alleged Kim Kardashian diss track live at Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift steals the spotlight with her three-night Eras Tour stop in London. From Tom Cruise to Prince William, the Cruel Summer hitmaker's record-breaking world tour drew a slew of A-listers. Amid all the glory, the 34-year-old singer took a moment to reflect on her career. During the sold-out Night 2 at the Wembley Stadium, Swift expressed her gratitude to fans. And haters, too, but sarcastically! Taylor Swift takes a dig at Kim Kardashian with first live performance of alleged diss track thanK you aIMee at The Eras Tour show in London

Taylor Swift thanks fans, slams people who ‘talk s**t’

On Saturday, June 22, Swift addressed the crowd of 90,000, saying, “I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer.”

The Midnights singer continued to express her thankfulness to her loyal fans before calling out her haters. “You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that,” she said.

“On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher,” Swift continued, adding, “So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

Taylor Swift debuts thanK you aIMee live

After concluding her elaborate speech, Swift went on to surprise fans with the first-ever live performance of thanK you aIMee. The track is widely believed to be a diss track directed at Kim Kardashian, whom she had been feuding with for a long time. Shortly after the release of Swift's latest album, TTPD, fans noticed how she stylised the title of the song, with the capital letters spelling out “KIM.”

In the fiery track, Swift sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’,” she sang. “And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed, ‘F**k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”