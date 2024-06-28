Vivek Ramaswamy responds to speculation that Trump is choosing him as his running mate

During a press conference at the first presidential debate in Atlanta, former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy clarified former US President Donald Trump “has not asked” him yet to be the King's Hand. Former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy clarifies Donald Trump has not asked him to be VP (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)(AP)

"He has not asked me to be his vice president," Ramaswamy stated.

“Whoever he asks is going to have, I think, a remarkable ability to serve this country in taking that America first agenda even further.”

Trump previously mentioned to NBC News that he had decided on a running mate, hinting they might attend the debate in Georgia.

ALSO READ| Vivek as Trump's VP? Internet is abuzz with speculations as Trump says he has shortlisted his running mate

Trump wants Ramaswamy in his team in ‘some form’

Earlier this month, at the Wisconsin rally, the former POTUS lauded Vivek as “smart guy” and he promised the latter will be on his team in “some form.”

““If I gave it to Vivek to do, he’d pull it off,” Trump said and added, “He’s gonna be with us in some form.”

Trump repeatedly called the Indian-American politician a “smart guy.”

Ramaswamy also clapped Trump back replying, “Donald Trump is the George Washington of our day.”

Potential candidates spotted in Atlanta include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Elise Stefanik of New York.

Ramaswamy expresses interest in serving the administration

Ramaswamy, though not selected as a vice-presidential candidate, might still play a significant role in a future Trump administration.

The former biotech CEO has suggested he could be appointed as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Border security was a central theme of his 2020 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Since withdrawing from the race, Ramaswamy has emphasized his commitment to immigration enforcement. He expressed his dedication during a recent podcast appearance, stating that immigration enforcement is an issue he is “passionate” about. Discussing the southern border crisis, Ramaswamy noted, “we’ll see what happens in the next 10 months.”

ALSO READ| Vivek Ramaswamy pushes back subpoena, citing he is too busy with presidential campaign in legal documents

While addressing Ramaswamy being Trump's No-1 VP choice, the Ohio-born son of Indian immigrants' spokesperson told the New York Post, “There’s a lot of press speculation, but I can tell you Vivek’s top focus is making sure we get President Trump elected so that we can take America First to the next level.”