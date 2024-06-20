Vivek Ramaswamy says ‘Donald Trump is the George Washington of our day’ at Wisconsin rally

Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump has raved Indian -American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in a rally in Wisconsin. Vivek Ramaswamy, who ended his Republican presidential campaign, and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gesture on stage at a campaign rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary election, in Atkinson, New Hampshire, U.S. January 16, 2024 (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)(REUTERS)

Trump said of Ramaswamy that he was a “smart guy” and that the two would be figuring out how he could use the latter in some manner.

Ramaswamy did have a strong public speaking ability and was also in the running for the Homeland Security secretary post, and more importantly he is the son of an Indian immigrant. This might assist in addressing the Trump presidency immigration policies.

“If I gave it to Vivek to do, he’d pull it off,” Trump said, alluding to his administration’s tariff negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The presumptive Republican nominee then added, “He’s gonna be with us in some form,” and repeatedly acknowledged and praised the former presidential candidate during his speech, calling him a “smart guy.”

The Fake Vivek

Ramaswamy played a huge role at the Wisconsin rally, introduced as “The Fake Vivek” — a nod to the Trump-style insult a leaked memo instructed then-presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis to use against him.

Addressing the crowd, Ramaswamy lauded the history of the Declaration of Independence signers and declared, “Donald Trump is the George Washington of our day.”

While addressing the Biotech entrepreneur being the VP of Trump, a Ramaswamy spokesperson told the New York Post, “There’s a lot of press speculation, but I can tell you Vivek’s top focus is making sure we get President Trump elected so that we can take America First to the next level.”

“This country would be lucky to have him serve in the next administration and beyond. In the meantime, Vivek is focused on driving change in the private sector and reforming our economy, including by continuing to push back against the ESG cancer in corporate America.”

With the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee approaching next month, Trump plans to announce his running mate.