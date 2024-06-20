Mitt Romney still refuses to vote for Donald Trump after meeing him: ‘I draw a line and say…’

Sen. Mitt Romney is not impressed after Donald Trump’s visit with Republicans on Capitol Hill last week, just as he never was. Romney had initially planned to miss the former president’s DC meeting with the Utahan’s Senate colleagues. However, he attended it after his flight was cancelled. Sen. Mitt Romney still refuses to vote for Donald Trump after meeing him (Photo by Mattie Neretin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

“I didn’t go there to support former President Trump. I went there to listen to what he was planning on doing if he became president,” Romney told CNN.

“With President Trump, it’s a matter of personal character. I draw a line and say when someone has been actually found to have been sexually assaulting, that’s something I just won’t cross over in the person I would want to have as president of the United States,” he added.

Trump met with both House and Senate Republicans last week, and even had a face-to-face meeting with outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Meanwhile, Romney has publicly declared and maintained that he will not vote for Trump in November. He was notably the only Republican senator to have voted to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial. He also backed a conviction in Trump’s second impeachment trial after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Last year, Romney cited his age and declared that he would not pursue re-election. He also said he would like to step aside so the next generation can take over.

Sen. Mitt Romney’s previous comments about Donald Trump

Earlier this year, Romney said he would “absolutely not” vote for Trump over Joe Biden, considering the former president’s foreign policy views and his character. “No. No, no, absolutely not,” Romney told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source on being asked if he would vote for Trump over Biden.

Romney said that he is using “two factors” – character and policy – to decide “who I want to have as the leader of my country and the person who is the example of the president for my kids and my grandkids.” Adding that character is the most important, Romney said, “Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America. And for me, that’s the primary consideration.”

“On foreign policy, I’m not aligned with Donald Trump, at least as I understand his policy,” he further stated. “And domestic policy, yeah, aligned with many of his domestic policies.”