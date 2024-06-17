Confused Joe Biden seen being led off stage by Barack Obama at LA event, netizens say ‘it’s so embarrassing’

In a viral video, former president Barack Obama was seen guiding Joe Biden off the stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser after the president appeared to freeze up. The incident took place after Biden and Obama appeared in a 45-minute interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theater. A confused Joe Biden was seen being led off the stage by Barack Obama at an LA event (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

The video shows the men standing for applause at the star-studded event, when Biden’s gaze appeared to become fixed on the crowd for at least 10 seconds before Obama led him off the stage, taking him by the wrist. At the event, the Biden campaign successfully raised over $30 million, according to New York Post. Celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand attended the event.

‘This cannot possibly be the leader of the free world’

Many social media users commented on the above video, shared by British broadcaster Piers Morgan, with one of them writing, “No offense... But I'll never understand why old folks, and I mean rich old men and women just can't leave politics alone and simply go on about their lives and enjoy EVERY bit of it until the last day. Too rich to be embarrassing oneself on national tv like this..” “They're just going to keep on pretending that it's not happening and continue touting Biden as "Sharp, energetic, and full of vigor",” one user said, while the other wrote, “Clearly President Obama seems to have stepped in and taken charge.”

“Why does it look like Biden is some old statesman that Obama is wheeling out to wave his hand and smile at the audience? This cannot possibly be the leader of the free world,” one user wrote, while another said, “Got to feel for Biden. Someone needs to look after the old boy and take him out the limelight.” “It’s so embarrassing they have allow this go on,” one user wrote.