Donald Trump says he ‘had heard’ about Donald Trump Jr and Aubrey O'Day's affair

Former US President Donald Trump has admitted that he “had heard” Donald Trump Jr.'s affair with Aubrey O'Day. In a new interview, Donald Trump admits he knew about Donald Trump Jr.'s affair with Aubrey O'Day (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

While talking with Ramin Setoodeh, author of Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, Trump acknowledged his knowledge of the affair.

The excerpt goes like this: “When I ask Trump about O’Day’s affair with Don Jr., he takes a long pause. 'I had heard that, actually,' he says, blinking. 'No, I had heard that.' Did he know that O’Day had written a song about Don Jr.? ‘I hadn’t heard the song. But I had heard that,’ Trump says."

The author pointpointed out the fact that Trump was "aware of the story about Don Jr. sleeping with one of the contestants on The Celebrity Apprentice.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump admits his ‘frustration’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I was disappointed…’

Trump was pissed with Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day's affair

On a podcast episode of ‘Mea Culpa,’ featuring Aubrey O'Day , Michael Cohen, former “fixer” of Donald Trump, recalled, “Your father is really fu***** pissed.”

“This is way beyond even what I am supposed to be doing. I sat down with Don, and I said, 'I understand the attraction [to O'Day], " CCohen expressed.

The former Trump attorney then said "t’s got to stop and you have to figure out how to make this right with [wife] Vanessa."

"You know I am a fan of Vanessa’s, you’ve got to make it right with her because if you don’t, your father is going to throw you’re a** out of here. And I said, ‘Don, I don’t know what the f**k you’re capable of doing,’ to which Don went crazy.”

Trump's former “fixer” also recalled the heated moment where Don Jr. expressed frustration about being held to a different standard compared to his siblings. "Only me! It’s always me!"

“He goes, ‘I am always held to a different standard. Eric had s** with some Miss Universe that was on Celebrity Apprentice on the table and Ivanka has her own issues regarding sexuality and so on…"

ALSO READ| 19-year-old USC student arrested after fatally stabbing a homeless man in Greek Row

Ok reported it earlier that Trump was notably displeased upon learning about his son's extramarital involvement with O'Day, especially given that Don Jr. was still married to Vanessa Trump at the time.

The affair with ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ reportedly caused a significant strain within the Trump family.