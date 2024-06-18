Donald Trump admits his ‘frustration’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I was disappointed…’

Donald Trump, who shared a good bond with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, feels the American media personality and socialite betrayed him when she celebrated his Democrat rival Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory against him. Donald Trump reportedly believes that Kim Kardashian had betrayed him by celebrating Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. (Getty images)

According to the Washington Post, Trump, while appearing in an interview with author Ramin Setoodeh, reportedly acknowledged his frustration with the fashion icon after she made a three blue-heart emojis post to mark Biden's win.

"I was disappointed in Kim," Trump said. “I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff,” the former president added.

Trump was making reference to Kanye West, who claimed not to have cast a ballot in the presidential election and who had considered running for office multiple times prior to his highly visible and strongly anti-Semitic public meltdown.

“But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anyone else. Then, in order to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn’t endorse me,” Trump purportedly remarked, alluding to Kardashian's efforts to improve the criminal justice system by standing up for the rights of those who have been wrongly convicted.

However, Trump quickly corrected himself, claiming that “someone” informed him that Kardashian did not support him.

Trump and his ties with Kardashian family

It should come as no surprise that Kardashian disapproved of Trump. Trump had blasted her sister, Khloe while hosting The Apprentice, and even a 2016 Huffington Post article claimed that he had spoken disparagingly of the reality television personality.

Trump referred to her as “the ugly Kardashian” and a “piglet”, as per the report.

In the interview, Trump acknowledges that he and Khloe "never got along great" and that their relationship had “little chemistry.”

The former President went on to comment on her looks, stating that “She looks so much different today. I saw her fairly recently.”

“Better! She looks better. It was just her time to be fired. It’s hard to be on a show like that. You’re with other people who are very smart. I mean, some of these contestants are vicious. I’d watch it go on, and they were ferocious.”

After the breakdown of his marriage to Kardashian, West, who had by then developed strong ties with Trump, brought Nick Fuentes, anti-semitic white supremacist podcaster, to a dinner with Trump.

Following the controversy around Fuentes's presence at the dinner, Trump stated he had no idea who Fuentes was and eventually turned against West

He labelled him a “seriously troubled man” and suggested him to not join politics because it would be a “total waste of time” as he “can't win”.