Donald Trump says he hates being pictured with youngest son Barron, reveals ‘we ought to make him a…’

Donald Trump's wife Melania and son Barron have been in the limelight for various reasons, especially for their absence and silence during the former president's hush money trial. Last month, Trump became the first former or current US President to be convicted of criminal charges.

In his recent interview with social media star Logan Paul for his YouTube page IMPAULSIVE, Trump spoke about his only child with Melania, who is super tall. The potential GOP presidential nominee, who is 6’1, is allegedly jealous of his son's 6'9 feet towering height. Now, Trump has confirmed that he doesn't like to get pictured with Barron, 18.

Trump admitted these two things about Barron during a wide-range conversation with Logan, stating, “He’s a big boy. Six foot 9. I couldn’t get him to play basketball. I play soccer, he’s a good athlete.”

“I say Barron, I don’t want to take a picture next to you,” he added, citing his height.

Trump opens up about Barron's athletic career

The rumour that Trump dislikes being pictured next to Barron since it makes him appear shorter has been circulating in the media for almost five years.

These rumors initially surfaced in 2019 when Barron was 12-years-old. Michael Wolff talked about it while promoting his 2019 book Siege: Trump Under Fire in an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Trump, according to Wolff, is envious of every person's height and he never allows himself to be in a picture with a person who is taller than him.

Calling Barron a “good looking guy”, Trump particularly mentioned that “he is a tall one, no question about that.”

“Maybe we ought to make him a fighter,” the ex-President stated before Paul, who is a professional wrestler, interrupted him saying, “no, no”.

A look into Trump and Barron relations

Barron is garnering more and more attention not only for his enormous stature but also for his future goals.

Last month, the 18-year-old received his high school diploma. However, it hasn't been disclosed which college he intends to attend.

Melania, the former first lady, has been very protective of her son. This is considered as one of the potential reasons why she and Barron did not appear in court for Trump's criminal trial in New York.

He was pictured exiting Trump Tower with his mother after he was found guilty.

Both Melania and Trump were last pictured together at Barron's high school graduation at the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17 to cheer him up.