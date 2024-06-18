A once close Melania Trump confidant claims Donald Trump and former first lady's marriage is just ‘made-for-TV’

After earlier coming under scrutiny over certain interactions with Donald Trump, Melania Trump seems to still be the subject of strange rumours regarding pressure on her marriage to the former president. Melania Trump is keeping observers guessing whether she will appear, however warily, on the campaign trail alongside her husband. Aloof and enigmatic, the Slovenian-born former model has been noticeably absent as husband Donald Trump makes his third bid for the White House. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

A former confidant, Melania Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, shared a clip from The Apprentice on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday depicting Trump as a family-oriented man.

In the clip, Melania is seen carrying baby Barron home. She goes to Donald and says, “Daddy’s coming home,” but he’s already there in the car saying, “Hi honey,” while parking the car, a black, sleek convertible.

What does the ex-confidant say about the Trump marriage?

“Many may think 'daddy's home' is a Father's Day video. Nope!” Winston Wolkoff wrote on X.

“Millions of Americans watched The Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model — legitimized them both.”

Winston Wolkoff also said, “What catapulted Donald J. Trump 'businessman' and his 'supermodel' wife to the White House was a mirage created by Survivor producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker.” She pointed to a new book by Ramin Setoodeh, Apprentice in Wonderland, in which he admits Trump would not have been president without the TV show.

Wolkoff, the author of Melania and Me: The Rise & Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, shared her perspective as a clip of the Trumps on The Apprentice recently went viral. Many users claimed it was “rare footage” of Melania as a mother, when it was just the opening of the show.

Is Melania Trump’s low profile during Trump’s legal issues significant?

Wolkoff’s comments are timely as Melania has not been seen much as Trump seeks re-election for the presidential seat in Washington, DC and battles his cases in several legal proceedings. She wasn’t present when Trump was criminally tried in New York last month, which included detailed testimony about the ex-president allegedly cheating on her with porn star Stormy Daniels.

As the 45th US President is peddling into legal mud, legal experts believed Melania's appearance at the criminal court in Manhattan was unnecessary to help her husband's case due to the couple's high profile, but her absence raised speculation about her views on the allegations.

After the guilty verdict, Melania was in New York when Trump gave remarks at Trump Tower, but she did not attend the speech.

Melania has only been spotted a handful of times this year with Trump. They attended a mega-fundraiser in early April hosted by billionaire John Paulson and were seen together at Barron's high school graduation in May.

Winston Wolkoff appeared on CNN and said, “Donald finally got caught, and along the way, Melania knew exactly who she married. She knew that this was a transactional marriage.”