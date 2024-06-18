Trump supporter says American Airlines flight worker ignored drink orders because of her MAGA hat: ‘Honestly in shock’

A Donald Trump supporter has accused an American Airlines flight attendant of deliberately ignoring her while taking drink orders because she was wearing a red MAGA hat. Heather Mullins, an independent journalist, alleged that the worker aboard her first-class trip from Detroit to Philadelphia discriminated against her because of her support for the former president. Trump supporter Heather Mullins says American Airlines flight worker ignored drink orders because of her MAGA hat (TalkMullins/X)

In a post on X, Mullins wrote, “I’ve worn my MAGA hat every time I’ve flown for the last four years and got thousands of fist bumps. NEVER got any hate. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I just had the flight attendant for @AmericanAir SKIP ME in first class when asking everyone if they wanted a drink!!”

“She asked the guy next to me and then walked away. I thought it was odd she didn’t ask me. So when she came back I asked her if I could get a drink, and in the nastiest voice, she was like “No. I’ll be back for you.” and proceeded to serve the people behind me. They were then in shock,” continued.

Mullins added, “I was the last one to get served. And now everyone on the plane is floored and talking about it.”

‘I’m honestly in shock’

In the comment thread, Mullins wrote, “I’m honestly in shock. It’s sad that just happened in America. But so grateful for all the kind people around me saying how awful it was she did that to me. She’s an anomaly. Most people are not like that.”

Mullins narrated that during her layover, she tried to file a complaint. She was asked to talk to a supervisor.

“Supervisor told me it would be over an hour to get a manager and to go to the website,” Mullins wrote. “When I tried recording her instructions she got upset and called a customer service manager.”

She added, “He then called an “inflight” manager or something who said they couldn’t come down. I was given the CSR managers business card and told to fill out a report at the website he wrote on the back.”

Mullins also shared a photo of the flight attendant she accused of ignoring her. “Someone from @AmericanAir just called, apologized, and said they are putting in the complaint and notifying the inflight management . He said ultimately I won’t know what actions they take on her. It could be a “don’t do this again”, or if she has a history of issues, she could be let go. But I won’t be notified,” Mullins added.

In a statement, an American Airlines spokesperson told New York Post that it is aware of the incident and is trying to resolve it. “American Airlines strives to provide a positive and welcoming experience to everyone who travels with us,” the statement said. “We are investigating the matter, including reaching out to the customer to learn more about her experience.”