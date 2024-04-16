Katie Couric says MAGA fueled by ‘anti-intellectualism’, faces backlash, ‘she is stereotyping’

Katie Couric, senior American journalist and a show presenter, is facing huge backlash after suggesting that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is fueled by "anti-intellectualism." FILE - Supporters of Donald Trump participate in a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday, April 16, 2024(AP)

She made these remarks on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast while discussing Donald Trump and the origins of MAGA from his 2016 campaign.

“The socio economic disparities are a lot and class resentment is a lot and anti-intellectualism and elitism is what is driving many of these anti-establishment [people] — which are Trump voters — so, I think that is a huge problem that we have to address,” Couric explained to Maher, referring to the MAGA movement that got its name from the ex-president’s campaign slogan.

Katie Couric comments on MAGA attract backlash

What are critics saying about Katie Couric's comments

Online critics quickly responded to Couric's comments, labeling her as "out of touch."

“Imagine being a snob like @katiecouric whom thinks she’s an intelligent journalist, but fails to understand that she is stereotyping over 85 million individuals with varying degrees of education, skills, & mindsets,” claimed an X User.

Another user commented, “Nothing upsets the mainstream media more than reminding them that Trump is more popular with the people than the mainstream media. The media would attack Trump's approval ratings when they were never as low as the media's approval ratings.”

Some accused her of projecting her own feelings onto Trump supporters, while others criticized her for being dismissive of a group of people she doesn't understand.

However, Maher took a different stance, defending Trump voters and suggesting that media commentators should make more effort to understand them. He highlighted concerns from Trump supporters about education and gender issues being taught to their children, which they perceive as a reason to vote for Trump.

As the presumptive GOP nominee for president, Trump is gearing up for a potential rematch with Democratic party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, in the 2020 election.