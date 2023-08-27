Trump says Fox News will 'forever gone' if it doesn't get on board with MAGA

Former President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Fox News, cautioning that their status as a premier news network could vanish if they don't align with his movement. In a fiery message, Trump underscored the remarkable viewership garnered by his interview on X (formerly Twitter) with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. August 12, 2023.(REUTERS)

Comparing the viewership numbers, Trump emphasized, "The Interview has, at this moment, 260,000,000 Views, the biggest of all time, whereas the Fox News Debate had only 11,000,000 Viewers. End of story!" He added, "If Fox News doesn't get on board the greatest MOVEMENT of all time, MAGA, they will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings—They will never come back—The beautiful Golden Goose will be forever gone!"

While Trump celebrated the massive view count of his interview, experts note that this figure doesn't necessarily reflect the number of actual viewers, as X's metrics consider logged-in users and the author's view as well. Trump's assertion arrived after he recently faced charges in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. This event marked the first instance of a former U.S. president having a mugshot taken.

Amid his ongoing bid for the 2024 Republican nomination, Trump is confronting a barrage of charges across federal and state indictments. These charges pertain to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, handling classified documents, and hush-money payments. Trump remains defiant, staunchly denying all the allegations against him.

Additionally, the former president criticized Fox News for promoting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is trailing behind him in polls for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump accused the network of falsehoods, stating, "Fox News lies. They are still pushing DeSanctimonious, saying he can beat Biden. Actually, he is losing to Crooked Joe in ALL of the Polls, and I am winning in ALL. Fox News just doesn't learn."

Trump's critique of Fox News is emblematic of his ongoing influence in both the political arena and media landscape. As his tumultuous journey unfolds, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will shape the 2024 presidential race and the broader American political landscape.Also

