Trump returns to X after 2 years with a mugshot - Here are his 9 most controversial tweets

Former President Donald Trump has resurfaced on the social media scene, posting his Fulton County mug shot on the newly named platform "X" (formerly Twitter) after over two years of silence. In his first post since January 8, 2021, Trump's image featured his mug shot, taken after he surrendered to authorities on charges related to alleged attempts to influence the 2020 election outcome in Georgia. FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against him and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY./File Photo(via REUTERS)

The former president had been banned from the platform following the January 6, 2021, Capitol incident due to concerns of inciting violence. Following his ban, Trump launched "Truth Social," an alternative to Twitter, which faced gaining popularity.

Elon Musk, reinstated Trump's account last November after a poll indicated support for his return. Approximately 15 million responses were received, with 51.8 percent indicating 'yes' and 48.2 percent indicating 'no'. Musk commented "next-level" and shared Trump's post. Accompanying the image was a link to Trump's website and the caption "Never surrender."

Here are the 9 most controversial tweets of Donald Trump:

September 2012

“Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

October 2012

“While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct.”

May 2013

“26,000 unreported sexual assults in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?”

Septemer 2013

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” (in reference to the 9/11 attacks.

August 2014

“The U.S. cannot allow EBOLA infected people back. People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences!”

January 2015

“If the morons who killed all of those people at Charlie Hebdo would have just waited, the magazine would have folded - no money, no success!”

January 2018

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

November 2019

“Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!..”

September 2020

“Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!”

