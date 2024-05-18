Logan Paul says he is feeling ‘anxiety’ about having a baby girl

YouTube-star and Prime co-founder Logan Paul has been quite honest about the “anxiety” he is feeling as he waits for his first baby girl to arrive. Danish model Nina Agdal and fiance US wrestler and influencer Logan Paul attend Sport Illustrated swimsuit 2024 issue release and 60th anniversary red carpet in New York City, on May 16, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)(AFP)

The loved-up duo announced their engagement while they were vacationing in the picturesque surroundings of Lake Como, Italy, in July 2023. Then, in April, they broke the good news that they were expecting.

Paul and Agdal chose to reveal the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy through a wrestling match held in Paul’s backyard on April 27.

The event featured two wrestlers, one in blue trunks and the other in pink. The outcome of the match, with the wrestler in pink emerging victorious, signalled to the couple and their guests that they were expecting a girl.

As the due date approaches in the fall, just after Agdal strikes the mid-term of their pregnancy, the couple has been very genuine in their beliefs about parenthood.

Paul and Agdal open up ahead of their parenthood

They shared their thoughts during the launch party for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in New York City. It was there that Paul admitted to having some initial “anxiety” upon learning they were having a daughter.

Agdal told Extra, “He definitely, I think as most boys, wanted a boy first.”

Paul said it took him “three days” to accept the idea of having a daughter.

He stated, “The idea of having a girl now is awesome. I’m in love with it. I can’t imagine anything else. But at first, it was a little daunting, you know?”

Paul revealed his “anxiety” is stemming from two primary concerns. The first was how his daughter might be treated as she grows up. “My mind got like, ‘I’m a guy, I know how, like, guys treat girls. It’s not always fair. Life’s hard.’ And it took me a little bit to get over,” he explained.

His second worry is “When she becomes like a teenager and is like, ‘I’m going to do what I want, Dad.’ That’s where my anxiety comes from.”

The Prime co-founder is now choosing to focus on the present and the immediate future, looking forward to the “first 13 years” of his daughter’s life.

He said, “Now I can’t imagine having anything other than a baby girl, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Agdal echoed this sentiment, saying, “She’s going to be like Daddy’s girl, that’s what happens.”

She also revealed that she has already bought “a bunch of stuff” and is eagerly preparing for the baby’s arrival, although the couple has yet to start anything “in terms of like [a] nursery or anything like that, we haven’t started it.”

The couple told Entertainment Tonight that they will teach their baby girl “kindness” and “sharing”.