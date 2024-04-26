 Logan Paul refutes claim PRIME drinks contain ‘forever chemicals’; ‘We'll accept an apology’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Logan Paul refutes claim PRIME drinks contain ‘forever chemicals’; ‘We'll accept an apology’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 26, 2024 12:01 AM IST

On Wednesday, Paul posted a TikTok video to address the lawsuit and viral videos criticising his company

Created by famed content creators Logan Paul and KSI, Prime Hydration has recently come under fire for allegedly containing harmful levels of PFAS or “forever chemicals.” In 2023, the Milberg law firm filed a class action suit on behalf of Elizabeth Castillo and other US consumers of Prime drinks against Paul's company. However, the 29-year-old influencer has shut down these claims, citing “no evidence.”

Logan Paul hits back at claim 'forever chemicals' found in Prime Drink
Logan Paul hits back at claim 'forever chemicals' found in Prime Drink

Logan Paul addresses claims Prime drinks contain ‘forever chemicals’

On Wednesday, Paul posted a TikTok video to address the lawsuit and viral videos criticising his company. “First off, anyone can sue anyone at any time that does not make the lawsuit true,” he said, adding, “And in this case, it is not... one person conducted a random study and has provided zero evidence to substantiate any of their claims,” per USA Today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The WWE star continued, “So in this case, they're not talking about the actual drink, the liquid PRIME. They're talking about the bottle that PRIME is manufactured in.” “This isn't a rinky dink operation. We use the top bottle manufacturers in the United States, all of your favourite beverage brands: Coke, Pepsi, Tropicana, Dr Pepper; they use these companies,” he added.

READ MORE: UFO caught on camera? Flight passenger captures shocking photo over LaGuardia Airport

“Accordingly, we follow title 21, the Code of Regulations for PET and all other types of bottles. The products are manufactured by our company in a manner compliant with all pertinent and current good manufacturing practices by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All of our suppliers use GMP facilities,” Paul said.

His statement didn't finish there as he continued to threaten those who spread such baseless claims to sue for libel. “So Tommy, the TikTok lawyer, four videos in man form those views, get those likes, and get a haircut while you're at it. We'll accept an apology within the next 48 hours. Otherwise, you're gonna be representing yourself in a miserable courtroom for lying about our brand,” Paul said, per Marca.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Logan Paul refutes claim PRIME drinks contain ‘forever chemicals’; ‘We'll accept an apology’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On