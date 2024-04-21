Evening briefing: Ex-WWE wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ calls Rahul Gandhi ‘jumla’; light rain likely in Delhi on Monday

Former WWE wrestler and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dalip Singh Rana alias ‘The Great Khali’ on Sunday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling him a ‘jumla’.“Rahul Gandhi has himself become a 'jumla'. He has no idea what to do as he has failed so many times,” Khali, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, told ANI in Rajasthan's Barmer. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

In its latest statement on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celcius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, the temperature may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees. There is also a possibility of light rain on Monday, the IMD said. Senior scientist of IMD Delhi, Naresh Kumar said, “In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celcius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...”. Dig Deeper

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was performing in a concert at Bangladesh last week, when a female fan turned up on stage and hugged him. The singer's graceful response was captured by a fan and is now going viral on social media. In the video, the female fan was seen embracing Atif and breaking down in tears. She refused to let go of him even as Atif tried to hold her, but ultimately he smiled and gave her a quick hug. He then shook her hand was seen interacting with her in the middle of the concert. She kissed his hand, and Atif smiled and bowed at her. A few moments later, the emotional fan was escorted down with the audience. Dig Deeper

We have frequently encountered the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the adage, “Take it slow to create something meaningful and profound” and this enduring sentiment holds as much relevance for travel as it does for the life we cultivate thus, it is no surprise that the "Slow Travel" concept is trending and gaining popularity as a refreshing and transformative approach. At its essence, Slow Travel is an invitation to savour each moment, to make it purposeful and profound. Dig Deeper