PM Modi's dig at Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh in Rajasthan: 'Chunav nahi jeet sakte'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming Sonia Gandhi, slammed the former Congress president for choosing the Rajya Sabha route to reach Parliament. Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jalore, PM Modi said Congress first sent a leader from South (KC Venugopal) to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan; then Rajasthan helped former prime minister Manmohan Singh. "Manmohan Singh was ill for a long time. But was he ever seen here in Rajasthan? Now Rajasthan has again come to Congress's help. Another Congress leader (Sonia Gandhi) has been elected from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha. "Jo log chunav nahi lad sakte, jeet sakte (those who can't contest and win an election) fled the ground and took the Rajya Sabha route," Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Jalore, Rajasthan on Sunday.

"Congress was in power for 60 years; once they used to win 400 seats, but today they can't even find candidates for 300 seats. They are paying the price of their wrongdoing. Now they have made an opportunistic alliance in the name of the INDIA bloc which got its wings clipped before it could take flight. The so-called allies are contesting against each other in the states and at least in 25% of seats," Modi said.

Jalore will go to the election in the second phase on April 26.

On Saturday, PM Modi campaigning in Maharashtra's Nanded said Rahul Gandhi will have to flee Wayanad too this time like he escaped from Amethi after losing the seat in the 2019 election. "The Congress' sahazade sees a problem in Wayanad. He is waiting for the voting on April 26, after which he and his gang will look for a safe seat because after Amethi, he will have to leave Wayanad as well," Modi said.

Raebareli rumblings

In a major decision, Sonia Gandhi vacated her Raebareli seat citing her health condition. The Congress is yet to announce any candidate from Raebareli, and so is the BJP for the seat that will go to the polls on May 20.

"I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election," Sonia Gandhi sent a message to the people of Raebareli after announcing her decision to leave electoral politics.

"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," Sonia Gandhi wrote.