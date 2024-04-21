Atif Aslam's humble reaction to emotional fan during concert leaves internet impressed. Watch

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was performing in a concert at Bangladesh last week, when a female fan turned up on stage and hugged him. The singer's graceful response was captured by a fan and is now going viral on social media. (Also read: Atif Aslam pauses US concert after fan throws money at him, singer asks him to do this instead) Atif Aslam was interrupted by a fan during his recent concert.

In the video, the female fan was seen embracing Atif and breaking down in tears. She refused to let go of him even as Atif tried to hold her, but ultimately he smiled and gave her a quick hug. He then shook her hand was seen interacting with her in the middle of the concert. She kissed his hand, and Atif smiled and bowed at her. A few moments later, the emotional fan was escorted down with the audience.

Fan reactions

The video from the concert drew a lot of responses on social media, with many praising the singer for handling the situation with grace and dignity. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: “Men have personal space too. Being a fan doesn't mean you can violate their personal space.” Another commented, “He acted with grace and sensitivity.” A comment also read, “Why do fans put celebrities in such an awkward position? It's so cringe and embarrassing. Being a fan doesn't mean you lose your senses.” “What a gentleman! He seemed a little uncomfortable but handled the situation calmly,” read another comment.

More details

Earlier, in a concert in the US, Atif Aslam had reacted after a fan threw some currency bills at him. In a video that was captured by an audience member, he was seen indicating the musicians to stop and then told the fan, “My friend, you can come back and donate this money.” Atif also asked the fan to join him on the stage. “Come, please come. I know you are very rich and I appreciate that. Please donate the money. I like the idea, but this is just disrespect to the money. Don't throw it at me,” he said.

Atif has sung several songs in Bollywood, including Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Tere Sang Yaara, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, and Dil Diyan Galla among many others.

