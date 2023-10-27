Atif Aslam pauses US concert after fan throws money at him, singer asks him to do this instead

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was recently singing at a concert in the USA when a fan threw some currency bills at him. A video from the incident has now surfaced and it shows the singer pausing his concert and calling the fan to the stage. Labelling it as a disrespect to money, the singer asked the fan to donate the money instead of showering it on him. The concert was held earlier this month. (Also read: Atif Aslam, wife welcome baby girl, name her Halima) Atif Aslam recently sang at a concert in Washington DC.

Fan throws money at Atif during live concert

The video that has surfaced online showed a fan coming close to the stage and showering a few currency notes on Atif Aslam as he sang Sochta Hun Ke Wo Kitney. The singer first gestured to his musicians to stop and then told the fan, “My friend, you can come back and donate this money.” Atif then waved at the fan asking him to join him on the stage. "Come, please come. I know you are very rich and I appreciate that. Please donate the money. I like the idea, but this is just disrespect to the money. Don't throw it at me."

Internet praises Atif

Atif's calm and composed gestures floored the internet and many of his fans showered their praises on him in response to the video that surfaced on X (Formerly known as Twitter). One of them wrote, “That's why we love @itsaadee sir (heart eye emojis).”

Atif welcomes daughter

Atif, and his wife Sarah recently welcomed their third child - baby girl Halima Atif Aslam. Announcing the arrival of his daughter in March, Atif wrote on social media, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan.” Apart from Halima, Atif and Sarah also have two sons - Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. The singer married Sarah on March 29, 2013.

Atif in Bollywood

The Pakistani singer has also lent his voice to many films in Bollywood. Some of his hit Hindi songs from India include Tere Sang Yaara (Rustom); Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani songs Tu Jaane Na, and Tera Hone Laga Hoon. He also sang Shahid Kapoor's song Main Rang Sharbaton Ka. He also crooned Salman Khan's songs Dil Diyan Galla (Tiger Zinda Hai) and Main Agar (Tubelight).

