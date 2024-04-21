Weather updates: Light rain likely in Delhi; heatwave alert in these states

In its latest statement on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celcius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, the temperature may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees. There is also a possibility of light rain on Monday, the IMD said. Delhi witnesses possibility of light rain(HT File)

Senior scientist of IMD Delhi, Naresh Kumar said, “In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celcius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...”

"At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celcius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celcius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celcius..." he added.

“In West Bengal, we have issued a red alert as heatwave to severe heatwave is prevailing there. The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal,” senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Odisha on Saturday while a yellow alert was issued for Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu for the next five days. According to the weather agency, heatwave conditions gripped Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal on Saturday.

In West Bengal, Midnapore and Bankura sizzled at 44.5 and 44.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similarly, Daltonganj and Jamshedpur regions in Jharkhand witnessed maximum temperatures of 43.6 and 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 21 to April 25. Gusty winds are likely to blow between 30 and 50 km per hour, the weather office in a press release.

In Odisha, the government has declared vacations in all schools in the state, given the prevailing heatwave conditions. The schools will run from 6.30 am to 10.30 am from April 22 to April 24. From April 25, the schools will remain shut for summer vacation. The district administration of Patna, Bihar, has also changed the timings of schools from Saturday because of heatwave conditions.

Uttar Pradesh is almost in the grip of a heatwave, with maximum temperature in several cities recorded above 40 degree Celsius. The weather agency has predicted an increase in heatwave days across the country, with April expecting four to eight days unlike the normal one to three days.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)