Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Pakistan now gives explanations even if a firecracker bursts,’ says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 04:42 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath made the remark while drawing a comparison between the ruling Modi government and the pre-2014 Congress-led government.

While addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Korba, Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath hailed the security situation in India under the PM Modi-led government. He said that today the situation is such that even if a firecracker bursts anywhere (in India), Pakistan gives explanations that it wasn't involved. He made the comments while drawing a comparison between the ruling Modi government and the pre-2014 Congress-led government.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

"During Congress government, people died of hunger, farmers committed suicide, the youth migrated, daughters and businessmen were unsafe, terrorists could infiltrate into the country and would explode bombs anywhere. But today, even if a firecracker bursts, Pakistan starts giving explanations that it wasn't involved because it knows if it is found involved in any attack, the forces of New India will infiltrate into its territory and attack," said Yogi Adityanath while addressing the election rally.

Chhattisgarh has a total of 11 parliamentary constituencies, of which four seats are reserved for ST candidates and one seat is reserved for SC candidate. The remaining six seats in the state are unreserved.

ALSO READ| Yogi Adityanath's ‘appeasement politics’ barb at Mamata over Ram Navami clashes in Bengal

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, voting was done in Chhattisgarh's Bastar constituency. In the second phase on April 26 , Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker are the three constituencies in Chhattisgarh where voting will be held. On May 7, the third phase will decide the fate of candidates in the remaining seven constituencies — Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur. Saroj Pandey is the BJP candidate from Korba.

In view of the Lok Sabha election 2024, BJP leaders, including Yogi Adityanath have been highlighting the achievements of the government. The seven-phase election began, with phase one held on April 19. The seventh phase will be held on June 1 and thenafter, the result will be declared on June 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On