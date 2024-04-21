Yogi Adityanath's ‘appeasement politics’ barb at Mamata over Ram Navami clashes in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over the clashes that took place during Ram Navami in Murshidabad last week.



"This is the adverse effect of appeasement policies. Be it now on the occasion of Ram Navami or earlier on the occasion of Holi, the riots that took place in West Bengal as well as in non-BJP ruled states are an example of playing with the sentiments of the majority society and the vote bank politics in the name of appeasement. On the occasion of Ram Navami, there were attacks on Ram Navami processions again in West Bengal," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.



At least four people were injured after a Ram Navami procession was allegedly attacked with stones in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Wednesday.



A police official told HT on condition of anonymity that a Ram Navami procession held by the Shaktipur Ram Navami Utsav Ujjapan Committee was attacked while it passed by the Shaktipur High School. Stones were allegedly pelted from rooftops, the official added.



"This is a matter of concern and also a message for the people of the country that when these people are not able to protect the peaceful processions, how will they be able to provide security to our sisters and daughters and to the common citizens?" the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT File Photo)