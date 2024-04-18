Mamata Banerjee claims Ram Navami clash was ‘pre-planned’: ‘DIG of Murshidabad…’

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. She alleged that the violence was pre-planned. Silchar: West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI file photo)

At an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, Mamata Banerjee claimed a police officer was removed from Murshidabad before the clash.

"Everything was pre-planned. The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can carry out violence," Mamata Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying.

She claimed “BJP goons” roughed up police personnel in Murshidabad.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adikhari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, on Thursday, blamed Mamata Banerjee for the clash during Wednesday's procession in Murshidabad.

Four people were injured in the clash.

Adhikari has demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the incident.

Suvendu Adhikari claimed Mamata Banerjee's alleged provocative speech triggered violence.

"The Ram Navami processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech, which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the law enforcement agencies won't act against them as their hands were tied due to CM's public stance on Ram Navami – a day, which according to her, “Is a day for rioting," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader posted on X.

Suvendu Adhikari was referring to Mamata Banerjee's recent remark at a rally. “If you see them (BJP) sloganeering on (April) 17, it is their (BJP's) day of riot,” she had said.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar claimed that the peaceful procession was attacked by TMC workers. He also alleged that Mamata Banerjee had instigated the masses to consolidate minority votes.

"The attack on the peaceful procession on the occasion of Ram Navami (in West Bengal’s Murshidabad yesterday) was done by TMC cadres. It is part of CM Mamata Banerjee’s plan to instigate people and consolidate minority votes for the upcoming elections. We demand an NIA inquiry into the matter,” he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI