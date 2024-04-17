‘Provocative statement’: BJP moves Election Commission against Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday filed a complaint against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with the Election Commission, alleging that the Trinamool Congress chief tried to incite violence during a public meeting. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in Assam. (ANI)

The party, in its complaint, referred to Mamata Banerjee's alleged remark on Tuesday in Jalpaiguri's Maynaguri, in which she claimed that some BJP members had shouted "chor chor" when her convoy was crossing the Chalsa area.

The BJP claimed Banerjee had said: "They had the courage to say chor chor on seeing my car, if I had the opportunity I would have pulled their tongues out, because of elections I did not say anything."

The party claimed that Mamata Banerjee attempted to incite voters to indulge in violence.

The BJP said the remarks were "expressly prohibited under the electoral laws of the land".

The BJP claimed the statement is in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"You are requested to take immediate steps against the continued provocative statement made by Smt. Mamata Banerjee," the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said.

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee had said in the rally that she doesn't draw MP, MLA or the chief minister's salaries.

"I travel in my own car and do not use a government vehicle. I wear simple clothes and lead a simple life. I even pay for expenses such as a cup of tea," she had said.

Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP in Assam rally

Mamata Banerjee today vowed that her party would not let the Citizenship Amendment Act or the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implemented in West Bengal.

The BJP has promised CAA and UCC in their Lok Sabha elections manifesto.

At a rally in Assam, Mamata Banerjee also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

"If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black and corrupt election before...," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee also called the BJP government 'jumlebaaz'.

"Riot is their (Modi government) only guarantee. I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a 'jumlebaaz' government...I am not afraid of any threats." she added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI