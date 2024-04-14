Lok Sabha elections: Top 20 promises made by BJP in manifesto
Apr 14, 2024 12:01 PM IST
The BJP has promised to accelerate development of robust infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders released the Lok Sabha election manifesto on Sunday. Called 'Sankalp Patra', the document promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code and simultaneous elections across the country. It also talks about establishing new IITs, IIMs and AIIMS.
Here are top 20 promises made by BJP in its election manifesto:
- The BJP has promised to accelerate development of robust infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders. "We will introduce technological solutions on fenced portions to make fencing smarter," the party said.
- The BJP said it will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and confer citizenship to all eligible people.
- The BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code. "Bringing Uniform Civil Code: Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that women will only get equal rights, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times," it said.
- The BJP said it will implement One Nation, One Election a Reality. "We have set up a High Powered Committee to examine the issues of conducting simultaneous elections and will work towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee," he added.
- The BJP said it is committed to strengthening these institutes like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS. "We will continue to upgrade the existing institutions through focused funding, capacity building, infrastructure upgradation and dedicated research grants," he said.
- The party said its government will continue efforts to promote peace in the Northeast. "We will continue our efforts to address the issues in the disturbed areas and remove AFSPA in a phased manner. We will further work towards resolution of inter-state border disputes amongst Northeastern states through sustained efforts," it said.
- The BJP guaranteed that India will be the third largest economic power. "Within a decade, we have brought Bharat from 11th to 5th largest economic power. This was possible due to right policies, focussed execution and meticulous planning," it said.
- The BJP said it will provide free ration to 80 crore citizens for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
- Free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
- Three crore rural women to become Lakhpati Didis.
- BJP promised to ensure creating infrastructure like women's hostels and creches near industrial and commercial centres to promote participation of women in the workforce.
- BJP said it will expand health services to ensure a healthy life for women.
- These services will be focussed on preventing and reducing cases of Anaemia, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Osteoporosis.
- BJP promised to systematically implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure representation for women in the Parliament and State Legislatures.
- The Ayushman Bharat scheme will cover all senior citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare.
- The party promised to increase MSP on crops from time to time. "We are providing annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We are committed to sustained financial support for our farmers," it said.
- The BJP promised to launch a Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects like storage facilities, irrigation, grading and sorting units, cold storage facilities, and food processing among others.
- It promised to launch Krishi Satellite, which will focus on farm-linked activities like crop forecasting, pesticide application, irrigation, soil health, and weather forecasting.
- The BJP promised that it will include auto, taxi, truck and other Drivers in all social security schemes.
- Empowering small traders and MSMEs with ONDC: "We will encourage small traders and MSMEs to adopt ONDC and expand their businesses using the power of technology".
