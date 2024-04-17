Mamata Banerjee takes 'riot only guarantee' jab; BJP claims she demeaned Ram Navami

In a sharply worded reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees in BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that “riot is their (the BJP government) only guarantee”. Addressing an election rally in Assam, the Trinamool Congress chief said she didn't believe PM Modi "would do anything for anyone". Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed Banerjee demeaned the festival of Ram Navami with her X post. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, center, greets as she walks with tribal people during an election campaign rally in Siliguri, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Diptendu Dutta)(AP)

Mamata Banerjee promised that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC would not be implemented in West Bengal. She accused the BJP government of turning the country into a "detention camp".

"If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black and corrupt election before...," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee also called the BJP government 'jumlebaaz'.

"Riot is their (Modi government) only guarantee. I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a 'jumlebaaz' government...I am not afraid of any threats." she added.

The BJP, last week, promised in its manifesto that it would implement CAA and Uniform Civil Code across the country.

CAA -- the law which makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh get Indian citizenship -- was passed in 2019. However, its rules were notified in March this year.

Mamata Banerjee claimed there won't be any democracy if Narendra Modi wins again.

She said the INDIA bloc government would repeal what she called discriminatory laws.

Mamata Banerjee demeaned Ram Navami: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said Mamata Banerjee gave the message of maintaining peace on X, which demeaned Ram Navami.

"When the entire India and the world is celebrating Ram Navami, the leaders of INDI bloc aren't avoiding to humiliate India and its culture. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has made a post on social media appealing to maintain peace… This is demeaning to the festival of Ram Navami, as on the other religious occasions, you (Mamata Banerjee) have given the message of peace, but here you are asking 'to maintain peace'...By doing this, you're trying to humiliate the Indian and Sanatani culture," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Mamata Banerjee wished the country on Ram Navami.

"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all," she wrote on X.

