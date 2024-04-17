 Mamata Banerjee takes 'riot only guarantee' jab; BJP claims she demeaned Ram Navami | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mamata Banerjee takes 'riot only guarantee' jab; BJP claims she demeaned Ram Navami

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee also promised that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC would not be implemented in West Bengal.

In a sharply worded reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees in BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that “riot is their (the BJP government) only guarantee”. Addressing an election rally in Assam, the Trinamool Congress chief said she didn't believe PM Modi "would do anything for anyone". Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed Banerjee demeaned the festival of Ram Navami with her X post.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, center, greets as she walks with tribal people during an election campaign rally in Siliguri, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Diptendu Dutta)(AP)
Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, center, greets as she walks with tribal people during an election campaign rally in Siliguri, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Diptendu Dutta)(AP)

Mamata Banerjee promised that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC would not be implemented in West Bengal. She accused the BJP government of turning the country into a "detention camp".

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black and corrupt election before...," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee also called the BJP government 'jumlebaaz'.

"Riot is their (Modi government) only guarantee. I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a 'jumlebaaz' government...I am not afraid of any threats." she added.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: Top 20 promises made by BJP in manifesto

The BJP, last week, promised in its manifesto that it would implement CAA and Uniform Civil Code across the country.

CAA -- the law which makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh get Indian citizenship -- was passed in 2019. However, its rules were notified in March this year.

Mamata Banerjee claimed there won't be any democracy if Narendra Modi wins again.

She said the INDIA bloc government would repeal what she called discriminatory laws.

Mamata Banerjee demeaned Ram Navami: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said Mamata Banerjee gave the message of maintaining peace on X, which demeaned Ram Navami.

Also read: 'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet

"When the entire India and the world is celebrating Ram Navami, the leaders of INDI bloc aren't avoiding to humiliate India and its culture. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has made a post on social media appealing to maintain peace… This is demeaning to the festival of Ram Navami, as on the other religious occasions, you (Mamata Banerjee) have given the message of peace, but here you are asking 'to maintain peace'...By doing this, you're trying to humiliate the Indian and Sanatani culture," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Mamata Banerjee wished the country on Ram Navami.

"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all," she wrote on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Ram Navami Live Updates , Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Mamata Banerjee takes 'riot only guarantee' jab; BJP claims she demeaned Ram Navami
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On