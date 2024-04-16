 ‘Some people shouted ‘chor’ slogans…would've pulled out their tongue': Mamata Banerjee at Bengal rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Some people shouted ‘chor’ slogans…would've pulled out their tongue': Mamata Banerjee at Bengal rally

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 09:34 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that people shouted 'chor chor' pointing towards her car.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, the West Bengal CM threatened that she would've pulled out the tongue of such people if Lok Sabha elections were not due to be held.

"Some people were shouting 'chor chor', (pointing towards) my car. I would have pulled out their tongue if elections were not there. However, I didn't say anything because of the elections," said Mamata Banerjee as quoted by news agency PTI.

While addressing an election rally in Mainaguri in support of TMC's Jalpaiguri candidate Nirmal Chandra Ray, Banerjee asserted that she wouldn't allow NRC in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress chief labelled the BJP an "anti-Bengali party", and claimed that it was "planning to drive out" tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the "garb of NRC," reported news agency PTI.

Banerjee slammed INDIA bloc allies Congress and the CPI(M) and said, "Only the TMC is fighting the BJP in Bengal, while the other two parties are working with it. We are with the INDIA bloc at the national level, but in Bengal, TMC must win to save the country."

ALSO READ| ‘Not just another election’: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP in north Bengal rallies

‘TMC allowed Rohingyas to change Bengal’s demography': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two election rallies in Balurghat and Raiganj in West Bengal on Tuesday. The prime minister accused the TMC of allowing Rohingyas to change Bengal's demography.

“Those who suffered from partition and were against partition, they (TMC) don't want to give them citizenship. TMC is against CAA, they keep spreading false rumours about it. TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas to change demography and disturb law and order in Bengal. They are under TMC's protection. To boost their votebank, TMC is playing with the future of West Bengal,” Modi said at a rally in Raiganj.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Some people shouted ‘chor’ slogans…would've pulled out their tongue': Mamata Banerjee at Bengal rally
© 2024 HindustanTimes
