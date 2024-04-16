‘Some people shouted ‘chor’ slogans…would've pulled out their tongue': Mamata Banerjee at Bengal rally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that people shouted 'chor chor' pointing towards her car. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, the West Bengal CM threatened that she would've pulled out the tongue of such people if Lok Sabha elections were not due to be held.

"Some people were shouting 'chor chor', (pointing towards) my car. I would have pulled out their tongue if elections were not there. However, I didn't say anything because of the elections," said Mamata Banerjee as quoted by news agency PTI.

While addressing an election rally in Mainaguri in support of TMC's Jalpaiguri candidate Nirmal Chandra Ray, Banerjee asserted that she wouldn't allow NRC in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress chief labelled the BJP an "anti-Bengali party", and claimed that it was "planning to drive out" tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the "garb of NRC," reported news agency PTI.

Banerjee slammed INDIA bloc allies Congress and the CPI(M) and said, "Only the TMC is fighting the BJP in Bengal, while the other two parties are working with it. We are with the INDIA bloc at the national level, but in Bengal, TMC must win to save the country."

‘TMC allowed Rohingyas to change Bengal’s demography': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two election rallies in Balurghat and Raiganj in West Bengal on Tuesday. The prime minister accused the TMC of allowing Rohingyas to change Bengal's demography.

“Those who suffered from partition and were against partition, they (TMC) don't want to give them citizenship. TMC is against CAA, they keep spreading false rumours about it. TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas to change demography and disturb law and order in Bengal. They are under TMC's protection. To boost their votebank, TMC is playing with the future of West Bengal,” Modi said at a rally in Raiganj.