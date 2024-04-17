'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet

Nalbari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday watched ‘Surya Tilak’ of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on his tablet. After addressing an election rally in Assam's Nalbari, PM Modi said the ceremony on the Ram Navami festival made him very emotional. PM Narendra Modi watching Surya Tilak ceremony in Assam.

"After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic," he wrote on X in Hindi.

May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," PM Modi added.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight. The ritual is called ‘Surya Tilak’.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses, in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, addressing the rally, PM Modi pointed out that Lord Rama had been sitting in the Ayodhya temple after 500 years.

"Today is also the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying 'Surya Tilak' to Lord Ram," he said, per ANI.

He chanted ‘Jai Siyawar Ram’ at the rally.

“We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram,” he added.

The Ram Temple trust had hired a team of scientists to install the system that ensured that a beam of light illuminated Lord Ram's forehead.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony went on for about three minutes.

