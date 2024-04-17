 'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 01:44 PM IST

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight.

Nalbari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday watched ‘Surya Tilak’ of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on his tablet. After addressing an election rally in Assam's Nalbari, PM Modi said the ceremony on the Ram Navami festival made him very emotional.

PM Narendra Modi watching Surya Tilak ceremony in Assam.
PM Narendra Modi watching Surya Tilak ceremony in Assam.

"After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic," he wrote on X in Hindi.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," PM Modi added.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight. The ritual is called ‘Surya Tilak’.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses, in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, addressing the rally, PM Modi pointed out that Lord Rama had been sitting in the Ayodhya temple after 500 years.

"Today is also the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying 'Surya Tilak' to Lord Ram," he said, per ANI.

He chanted ‘Jai Siyawar Ram’ at the rally.

“We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram,” he added.

The Ram Temple trust had hired a team of scientists to install the system that ensured that a beam of light illuminated Lord Ram's forehead.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony went on for about three minutes.

With inputs from agencies

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Ram Navami Live Updates , Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On