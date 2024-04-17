Ram Navami at Ayodhya temple: Grand celebrations for Ram Lalla after ‘500 years’ | 10 points

Thousands of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday, April 17, morning on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the celebrations of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been eagerly awaited for 500 years and the entire country is overjoyed. Priests perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 17.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

The much-awaited ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will occur around 12:15 pm, with the celestial event lasting for four minutes. During this period, the Sun’s rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on Ram Lalla’s forehead.

Top updates on Ram Navami at Ayodhya Ram Temple