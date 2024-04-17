Ram Navami at Ayodhya temple: Grand celebrations for Ram Lalla after ‘500 years’ | 10 points
Thousands of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday, April 17, morning on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the celebrations of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been eagerly awaited for 500 years and the entire country is overjoyed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.
The much-awaited ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will occur around 12:15 pm, with the celestial event lasting for four minutes. During this period, the Sun’s rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on Ram Lalla’s forehead.
Top updates on Ram Navami at Ayodhya Ram Temple
- Before visiting the Ram temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. Devotees started flocking to the ghats at night. 'Darshan' started at Ram Temple at 3:30am.
- This will be the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol at the new temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.
- A member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Anil Mishra said during the Surya tilak, devotees will be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present.
- Regarding security arrangements, IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar said that arrangements have been made for devotees. "All the areas have been distributed into zones and sectors. Our volunteers and force multipliers have been put in place. Arrangements have also been made for the movement of heavy vehicles," the IG told news agency ANI.
- As many as 56 types of bhog prasad will also be offered to Ram Lalla.
- The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, have calculated the timings of surya tilak based on the movement of the Sun. “The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be performed using an optomechanical system with high-quality mirrors and lenses,” the Trust said.
- Experts from the CBRI are currently camping in Ayodhya to ensure the success of the ‘Surya Abhishek’.
- During his visit to Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, PM Narendra Modi suggested to the trust members that the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir should be constructed in such a way that sun rays fall directly on Ram Lalla idol on Ram Navami, similar to the phenomenon at the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.
- A permanent canopy has been put up on the Janmabhoomi Path to protect devotees from Sun while a temporary canopy has been put up on the Bhakti Path as well. Besides, the Ayodhya administration has set up help booths at 29 locations in the Mela area from Tedhi Bazar up to Naya ghat.
- The trust has also extended the duration of Darshan to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11 pm. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four bhog offerings.
