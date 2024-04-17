PM Modi on 1st Ram Navami after Ayodhya temple consecration: ‘Unparalleled joy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 17, extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami saying his heart is filled with joy and gratitude on this sacred occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

In a series of posts on X, Modi said this is the first Ram Navami celebration since the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami,” Modi wrote. “After waiting for five centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner.”

Modi said the occasion is also a moment to remember and pay homage to countless devotees of Lord Ram and saintly figures who dedicated their entire lives to the construction of the Ram temple.

Modi also recalled the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“It is by the supreme grace of Lord Ram that this year I had the privilege to witness the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya along with millions of fellow citizens,” he said. “The memories of that moment in Ayodhya still resonate in my heart with the same energy.”

Further, the prime minister also pointed out that Lord Ram resides in the hearts and minds of the Indian people, deeply embedded in every soul.

Grand Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya



Ayodhya is adorned to welcome devotees on the first Ram Navami after the grand opening of the Ram Mandir.

The entire temple complex has been illuminated with colourful lights. A red carpet has been laid on the Janmabhoomi Path to facilitate the movement of devotees under the scorching sun. Additionally, carpets have been placed inside the temple premises for the comfort of worshippers.

A permanent canopy has been put up on the Janmabhoomi Path to protect devotees from Sun while a temporary canopy has been put up on the Bhakti Path as well. Besides, the Ayodhya administration has set up help booths at 29 locations in the Mela area from Tedhi Bazar up to Naya ghat.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will occur around 12:15 pm on Wednesday, with the celestial event lasting for four minutes. During this period, the Sun’s rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on Ram Lalla’s forehead.

During his visit to Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, PM Narendra Modi suggested to the Trust members that the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir should be constructed in such a way that sun rays fall directly on Ram Lalla idol on Ram Navami, similar to the phenomenon at the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.