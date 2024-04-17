Surya Abhishek of Ram Lalla: Ayodhya all set for four minutes of celestial glory

The much-awaited ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will occur around 12:15 pm on Wednesday, with the celestial event lasting for four minutes. During this period, the Sun’s rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on Ram Lalla’s forehead. Ram temple all decked up for Ram Navmi (HT file)

According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, have calculated the timings based on the movement of the Sun.

“The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be performed using an optomechanical system with high-quality mirrors and lenses,” the Trust said.

“Sun rays will initially fall on a mirror installed on the temple’s top floor, then with the help of three lenses, they will be directed to another mirror on the temple’s second floor before reaching the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple and fall on Ram Lalla’s forehead,” the Trust added.

Experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are currently camping in Ayodhya to ensure the success of the ‘Surya Abhishek’. Director of CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, and Prof Devdutt Ghosh are overseeing the project.

During his visit to Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, PM Narendra Modi suggested to the Trust members that the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir should be constructed in such a way that sun rays fall directly on Ram Lalla idol on Ram Navami, similar to the phenomenon at the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

Ramnagri all decked up to welcome devotees

Ayodhya is adorned to welcome devotees on the first Ram Navami after the grand opening of the Ram Mandir.

The entire temple complex has been illuminated with colourful lights. A red carpet has been laid on the Janmabhoomi Path to facilitate the movement of devotees under the scorching sun. Additionally, carpets have been placed inside the temple premises for the comfort of worshippers.

A permanent canopy has been put up on the Janmabhoomi Path to protect devotees from Sun while temporary canopy has been put up on Bhakti Path as well. Besides, the Ayodhya administration has set up help booths at 29 locations in the Mela area from Tedhi Bazar up to Naya ghat.

At 12 strategic locations, health camps have been established for devotees’ convenience. In case of any emergency, beds have been reserved in the medical college, district hospital, and Sri Ram Hospital. Temporary public facility centres have also been set up for devotees to store their footwear before visiting the Ram Mandir.

The entire Mela area has been divided into nine zones to monitor the crowd effectively. Elaborate security arrangements have been implemented in the temple town for the festive occasion. Approximately 560 CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations across Ayodhya dham as part of special security measures for this Ram Navami.

To oversee security, 11 additional superintendents of police, 26 deputy superintendents of police, 150 inspectors, 400 sub-inspectors, 25 female sub-inspectors, 1,305 chief constables/constables, 270 female constables, and 15 company PACs have been deployed in the temple town on Ram Navami. Additionally, two companies for flood relief, one team of the SDRF, and one team of the ATS have been assigned supplementary duties.

