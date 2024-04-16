Ram Navmi 2024: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla to don yellow clothes, to be offered 56 bhog

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, Ram Lalla will don yellow-coloured clothes and will be offered 56 (chhappan) bhog, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said on Tuesday. The idol of Lord Ram being decorated at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the eve of Ram Navami festival, in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

In the wake of Ram Navami, which will be celebrated for the first time in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the temple will remain open for 19 hours, starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.30 am on Wednesday till 11 pm, and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read here: Ayodhya admn gears up for Ram Navmi rush

"This is being celebrated with grandeur because Lord Ram is now in his new abode...The temple has been decorated...Rituals are open and will begin at 3 am tonight...Ram Lalla will wear yellow clothes. He will be offered 56 Bhog. Three types of Panjiri will also be offered. Panchamrit will be offered too...The darshan will continue from 3 am..." news agency ANI quoted Acharya Das as saying.

Temple trust issues advisory:

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust earlier issued an advisory in view of the expected huge turnout of devotees in the grand temple. The trust has cancelled all the special pass bookings for VIP darshan and aarti from April 16 to April 18 and all the devotees would be required to follow the same path entering the temple for darshan.

Read here: Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for 19 hours on Ram Navami

The temple trust also appealed to the distinguished guests to visit Ayodhya only after April 19 for a hassle-free arrangement. To avoid inconvenience and wastage of time during darshan, devotees are advised not to bring their mobile phones and other valuable items, it added.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan. The celebration of Shri Ram Janmotsav will be broadcasted on about a hundred large LED screens throughout Ayodhya city. There will also be live broadcasts on the Trust’s social media accounts.

The trust also requested the people to avoid unnecessary rush to Ayodhya on Ram Navami.

Surya Tilak to ‘light up’ Ram Lalla forehead:

A unique scientific system has been devised in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to adorn Ram Lalla with a ‘Surya Tilak’ on every Ram Navmi, starting this year. On every Ram Navami, an intricate network of lenses and mirrors would be arranged within the temple premises, which would direct a ray of sunlight onto Ram Lalla's forehead, creating the revered ‘Surya Tilak’ as a symbol of reverence and celebration.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ project endeavours to illuminate the forehead of Lord Ram Lalla's idol with natural sunlight precisely at 12 pm on every Ram Navmi.

Read here: Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navmi, first after ‘pran pratishtha’ at Ram temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has also tightened security in and around Ayodhya as lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to the city for Ram Navami celebrations, the first since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in January.