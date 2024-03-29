Ayodhya admn gears up for Ram Navmi rush

Ayodhya: The administration here has geared up for the largest ever crowd management exercise on the occasion of Ram Navmi which falls on April 17. The officials are expecting a congregation of more than 50 lakh pilgrims on the day. According to officials , they are working on a war footing to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees during Ram Navmi (Pic for representation)

DGP Prashant Kumar and chief secretary DS Mishra on Thursday reviewed the preparations being made for Ram Navmi and the nine-day long ‘Ram Janmotsav’ starting from April 9 which will conclude on April 17.

The chief secretary and DGP visited Ram Janmabhoomi and reviewed security arrangements at the temple complex.

The chief secretary issued instructions for proper arrangements for devotees to make their visit to Ram temple comfortable.

Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration were also present .

Ram Navmi, the festival to celebrate the birth of Shri Ram, will be observed on the ninth day of shukla paksha in Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the day will fall on April 17.

According to officials , they are working on a war footing to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees during Ram Navmi. However, it is tough to guage the actual number of expected devotees and different teams are working on it.

Maintaining smooth and safe entry and exit at Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the officials are pondering over multi entries and exits for devotees to avoid any stampede-like situation.

Keeping in view the hot weather, water and mats on the open floors are also being arranged to save devotees from heat stroke.

Officials are also ensuring availability and regular supply of essentials such as milk , sugar , tea , food grains and vegetables etc in dharamshalas, temples , tent cities and hotels where the pilgrims will stay.

There will be round the clock availability of medical facilities with extra beds in government health institutions and private hospitals. Traffic will also be streamlined and there will be a watchful eye on visitors to segregate criminal elements.

The administration is making arrangements for a dip in river Saryu and focus is also on providing public toilets and regular cleaning , for which more than 2000 sanitation workers will be involved.

Managing the stay of devotees in limited rooms of tent cities , dharamshalas , temples and hotels is also on the administration’s list.

Anil Mishra , trustee of Ram Temple Trust , said that a huge crowd was expected in Ayodhya around, before and after Ram Navmi, so a plan was being prepared after brainstorming on all the issues ranging from security arrangements to providing easy ‘darshan’ to devotees and ensuring that they did not face any problem.

He said chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself was monitoring the arrangements and the Trust was also planning the best management for all the visitors.