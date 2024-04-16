Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for 19 hours on Ram Navami

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on April 17, Ram Mandir will be open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.30am till 11 pm and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings to Lord. Ram temple to open for 19 hours on Ram Navami (file)

In view of expected huge turnout of devotees on first Ram Navami in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday issued an appeal to distinguished guests to visit Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla only after April 19.

It has also cancelled all special pass bookings for Darshan and Aarti of Ram Lalla between April 16 and18. Everyone will need to follow the same path as other devotees for entering Ram Mandir, said the Trust.

The Trust also issued an appeal to people on Monday through its official handle on X requesting them to avoid unnecessary rush to Ayodhya on Ram Navami.

“On the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 am during the Brahma Muhurta (wee hours), arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up for darshan. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla till 11 pm,” said the Trust.

To avoid inconvenience and wastage of time during darshan, devotees are advised not to bring their mobile phones and other valuable items, said the Trust.

A service centre for pilgrims has been established by the Trust at Sugreev Quila.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan.

According to the Trust, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will put up around 100 LED screens across Ayodhya for the live telecast of Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Mandir.

“Live telecast of Ram Navami celebrations will be available, so devotees are requested to watch proceedings of Ram Mandir from their homes itself. Avoid unnecessary rush to Ayodhya on Ram Navami,” said the Trust.