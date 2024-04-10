Surya Tilak to ‘light up’ Ram Lalla idol's forehead every Ram Navami. Know how

The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year was accompanied by a remarkable addition, a unique scientific system designed to adorn the idol of Ram Lalla with a ‘Surya Tilak’ on every Ram Navami, starting this year. Whether or not ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be possible on this Ram Navami will be clear in the forthcoming Ram Temple Construction Committee meeting at the end of this month. (File)

Ram Navami, commemorated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, typically falls in March-April, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This year, Ram Navami is observed on April 17.

Each Ram Navami celebration will witness the deployment of an intricate network of lenses and mirrors within the temple premises. This system directs a ray of sunlight onto Ram Lalla's forehead, creating the revered ‘Surya Tilak’ as a symbol of reverence and celebration.

How will this happen?

- The ‘Surya Tilak’ project endeavours to illuminate the forehead of Lord Ram Lalla's idol with natural sunlight precisely at 12 pm on every Ram Navami. This brief yet significant event may last “three to four minutes, potentially extending to around six minutes.”

- Crafted by Optica in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bangalore, the project employs a unique design featuring precision lenses and mirrors. These elements harness the natural sunlight, transforming it into a divine symbol during this auspicious occasion.

- At the heart of the project lies a sophisticated lunar calendar gear mechanism. This mechanism, developed to align with Ram Navami Day each year, seamlessly integrates traditional beliefs with state-of-the-art technology.

- The optical path, piping, and tip-tilt stages have been ingeniously engineered to operate without springs. This design ensures longevity and hassle-free maintenance, promising uninterrupted divine radiance for future generations.

- The system can be sustained for 100 years using only “Pancha Dathu” in its fabrication and installation. Its design allows for easy optic replacements as needed, ensuring continuous operation and reverence.

Will it happen this year?

Following a recent trial run of the ‘Surya Abhishek’ for Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust expressed confidence in the upcoming celestial event of sun rays falling directly on the deity on April 17, Ram Navami.

Experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are presently stationed in Ayodhya to ensure the smooth execution of the 'Surya Abhishek' event. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, “We are hopeful that the celestial event of sunlight falling on Ram Lalla this Ram Navmi will be made possible. Efforts are on.”

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will air this celestial event live and telecast all the Ram Mandir rituals on April 17. Gopal Rao, a senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, said, “After the successful trial run of ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla on April 8. Now, the devotees will be able to witness this celestial event on Ram Navami.”

Who was involved in the project ‘Surya Tilak’?

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru provided technical assistance regarding the Sun's path, while Optica collaborated on the project. Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Devdutt Ghosh, Directors of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are overseeing the project.

The temple’s foundation was laid based on CBRI’s guidance, leveraging their expertise to ensure structural integrity and longevity.

During the Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya on October 23, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to the Trust that the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple should be designed to allow direct sunlight on the idol on Ram Navami, akin to the Konark temple in Odisha.

(With PTI inputs)