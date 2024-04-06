Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Abhishek’ on Ram Navmi may be possible, hopes Champat Rai

Lucknow: In all likelihood, the ground-breaking feature of ‘Surya Abhishek’ or the sun’s rays illuminating Ram Lalla’s idol in the Ayodhya temple at around 12 noon will become a reality this Ram Navmi , blending spirituality with scientific innovation. Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are camping in Ayodhya to make the ‘Surya Abhishek’ event successful. (Pic for representation)

Ram Navmi falls on April 17.

Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are camping in Ayodhya to make the ‘Surya Abhishek’ event successful.

“We are hopeful that the celestial event of sunlight falling on Ram Lalla this Ram Navmi will be made possible. Efforts are on,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust .

Director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh are overseeing the project.

At present the temple’s ground floor is open for devotees while construction work is underway on the first floor .

To note, the temple’s foundation was laid as per the CBRI’s advice and the central institute also used its expertise to ensure structural strength to ensure the temple’s longevity.

On his visit to Ayodhya during Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, PM Narendra Modi had suggested to the Trust that the sanctum- sanctorum of the Ram temple should be constructed in such a way that the sun’s rays should fall directly on the idol on Ram Navmi, like the Konark temple in Odisha.