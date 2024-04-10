Sun rays on deity: Trial run over, Ayodhya Temple Trust ready for celestial event on Ram Navmi

After the trial run of ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla enthroned at the Ram Mandir’s sanctum-sanctorum, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is confident of the celestial event of sun rays falling on the deity on this Ram Navmi on April 17 would be successful. Trial run over, Ayodhya Temple Trust ready for celestial event on Ram Navmi (HT file photo)

Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, who carried out the trial run of the celestial event on Monday are camping in Ayodhya now to make the ‘Surya Abhishek’ successful.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

These include director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh, who are overseeing the project.

The celestial event will unfold during the birth of Ram Lalla at 12 noon on this Ram Navmi. That’s when the sun rays will fall on the deity for two to two and a half minutes in full glow and partially thereafter for another two and a half minutes, officials of the Trust said.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will do the live telecast of the celestial event and will also telecast all rituals live from the Ram Mandir on April 17. “After the successful trial run of ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla April 8. Now, the devotees will be able to witness this celestial event on Ram Navmi,” said Gopal Rao, senior VHP leader.

“Prasar Bharati will live- telecast the event on Doordarshan. People can witness the event from anywhere across the world,” Rao added.

According to the trust, two mirrors and a lens have been placed on the temple’s ground floor and three lenses and two mirrors have been placed on the temple’s top floor.

Ram Mandir’s ground floor is open for devotees while construction on the temple’s first floor is going on.

PM Narendra Modi on his visit to Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, had suggested to the Trust members that sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir should be constructed in such a way that sun rays should fall directly on it on Ram Navami, as is the case at the Konark Sun temple in Odisha.

Trust issues appeal not to rush to Ayodhya

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, has issued an appeal to people requesting them not to rush to Ayodhya on Ram Navmi.

“People can worship at their guru-sthan (deity’s place) on Ram Navmi instead of coming to Ayodhya. Later, when pressure from the crowd eases in Ayodhya they can visit Ram Mandir,” added Rai.