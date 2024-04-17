Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: PM Modi extends wishes; Ayodhya's Ram Lalla idol to illuminate with ‘Surya Tilak’

Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace, is set for a grand celebration of Ram Navami, marking the first birth anniversary after Ram Lalla's idol consecration.

Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: On Wednesday, the Ram Navami celebrations will mark the inaugural event following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The state government has implemented elaborate preparations and stringent security measures to guarantee the seamless execution of the festivities. Given the anticipated surge in devotee attendance on Wednesday, the temple commenced operations early morning and extended visiting hours into late night. Additionally, offerings of ‘56 Bhog’ will be presented to Ram Lalla as part of the observance....Read More

Ayodhya Ram Temple preparations

- The entire temple complex gleams with vibrant lights, while a red carpet adorns the Janmabhoomi Path, aiding devotees' passage under the blazing sun. Inside the temple, carpets ensure worshippers' comfort.

- Anil Mishra, a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member, informed news agency PTI that devotees would be permitted inside the Ram temple during the Surya tilak.

- He mentioned that the temple trust was installing approximately 100 LEDs, while the government was setting up 50, all to showcase the Ram Navami celebrations. He added that people would have the opportunity to view the festivities from their respective locations.

- Ahead of the Ram Navami celebration, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das announced on Tuesday that Ram Lalla will be adorned in vibrant yellow attire.

- In anticipation of the large influx of devotees expected to converge upon Ayodhya for the festivities, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented heightened security measures in and around the city.

- Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will broadcast live coverage of the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Mandir on Doordarshan. The festivities of Shri Ram Janmotsav will be displayed on approximately one hundred large LED screens across Ayodhya city.

- Additionally, live streams will be available on the Trust's social media platforms.

Scroll down for latest updates on Ram Navami celebrations