Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: PM Modi extends wishes; Ayodhya's Ram Lalla idol to illuminate with ‘Surya Tilak’
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: On Wednesday, the Ram Navami celebrations will mark the inaugural event following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The state government has implemented elaborate preparations and stringent security measures to guarantee the seamless execution of the festivities. Given the anticipated surge in devotee attendance on Wednesday, the temple commenced operations early morning and extended visiting hours into late night. Additionally, offerings of ‘56 Bhog’ will be presented to Ram Lalla as part of the observance....Read More
Ayodhya Ram Temple preparations
- The entire temple complex gleams with vibrant lights, while a red carpet adorns the Janmabhoomi Path, aiding devotees' passage under the blazing sun. Inside the temple, carpets ensure worshippers' comfort.
- Anil Mishra, a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member, informed news agency PTI that devotees would be permitted inside the Ram temple during the Surya tilak.
- He mentioned that the temple trust was installing approximately 100 LEDs, while the government was setting up 50, all to showcase the Ram Navami celebrations. He added that people would have the opportunity to view the festivities from their respective locations.
- Ahead of the Ram Navami celebration, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das announced on Tuesday that Ram Lalla will be adorned in vibrant yellow attire.
- In anticipation of the large influx of devotees expected to converge upon Ayodhya for the festivities, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented heightened security measures in and around the city.
- Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will broadcast live coverage of the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Mandir on Doordarshan. The festivities of Shri Ram Janmotsav will be displayed on approximately one hundred large LED screens across Ayodhya city.
- Additionally, live streams will be available on the Trust's social media platforms.
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Devotees flock to Ayodhya's Ram temple in large number
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: On Wednesday morning, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a large number of devotees gathered at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, “exhibiting a vibrant demonstration of faith and celebration.”
- Prior to their temple visit, devotees immersed themselves in the sacred waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.
- Officials reported that devotees began congregating at the riverbanks from the previous night, with 'Darshan' at the Ram Temple commencing at 3.30 am.
- Regarding security arrangements, IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar assured that measures had been implemented to accommodate the devotees' needs, according to news agency ANI.
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: PM Modi says ‘Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy’
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: “This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen,” wrote PM Modi on X.
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: PM Modi extends wishes, says ‘memories of pran prathishtha still pulsate in my mind’
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Taking to X, Modi said, “Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy.”
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Starting this year, Surya Tilak will illuminate Ram Lalla's forehead every year
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Surya Tilak will illuminate every year starting from this year -
- A scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee explained to news agency PTI that the primary goal of the Surya Tilak project was to apply a 'tilak' on the forehead of the Shri Ram idol every Shri Ram Navami day.
- He elaborated on the project, stating that sunlight would be directed onto Lord Ram's forehead at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month annually.
- He further clarified that the Sun's position varies each year on Shri Ram Navami, and detailed calculations revealed that the date of Shri Ram Navami recurs every 19 years.
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Ram Lalla idol to illuminate with ‘Surya Tilak’
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: At noon, Ayodhya will witness a unique spectacle when the Sun's rays will grace Ram Lalla's forehead with a ‘Surya tilak’, achieved through a sophisticated mechanism of mirrors and lenses.
This marks the first Ram Navami following the consecration of the Ram idol at the new temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.
Scientists conducted a successful test of the system on Tuesday.