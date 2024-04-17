 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla idol's forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla idol's forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 12:30 PM IST

'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla idol's forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami

'Surya Tilak' (Sun’s rays) illuminated Lord Ram Lalla idol's forehead at Ayodhya Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday on April 17. 'Surya tilak' of the deity was made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. The system was tested by the scientists on Tuesday.

This was the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol at the Ayodhya temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Watch Ram Lalla's ‘surya tilak’ here:

According to a senior scientist of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, the planned tilak size is 58 mm. The exact period of tilak on the forehead centre was about three to three-and-a-half minutes, with two minutes of full illumination, he said.

A member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra earlier said, “During the Surya tilak, devotees would be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LED screens are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla idol's forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami
