BJP's Suvendu Adhikari blames Mamata Banerjee for Bengal's Ram Navami clashes: ‘Miscreants assured…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 10:04 AM IST

Ram Navami violence: Four people were injured after a Ram Navami procession was attacked in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

West Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday blamed Mamata Banerjee for the clashes during Wednesday's Ram Navami processions in West Bengal's Murshidabad that left four people injured. He has sought a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence.

Suvendu Adhikari blamed Mamata Banerjee for the Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad.
Suvendu Adhikari blamed Mamata Banerjee for the Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

“The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the Law enforcement Agency won't act against them as their hands have been tied due to CM's public stance on Ram Navami; a day, which according to her, “Is a day for Rioting”,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader posted on X.

Suvendu's remark is in reference to a controversial statement made by Banerjee at a rally in Bengal. “If you see them (BJP) sloganeering on (April) 17, it is their (BJP's) day of riot,” PTI quoted the TMC chief as saying.

“I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Governor; Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, apprising him regarding the attacks on the Processions taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on 17.04.2024 and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the failing Law and Order Situation, as well as getting the incidents investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee who parted ways to join the BJP in 2020, said.

“I would like to request @ECISVEEP to take action against the Chief Minister, whose provocation led to such untoward incidents,” he added.

At least four people were injured in an alleged attack on a Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad district. A police official told HT that a procession held by Shaktipur Ram Navami Utsav Ujjapan Committee was attacked when it was passing by Shaktipur High School in Murshidabad. Stones were allegedly pelted from rooftops.

The BJP has blamed TMC for the clashes in Murshidabad. “Bengal is falling apart and Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it. Her vituperative and communal speeches are the reason Ram Bhakts have been attacked across Bengal. After widespread rioting in Murshidabad, now devotees of Shri Ram targeted in Egra, Medinipur,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Follow Us On