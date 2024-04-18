Four injured in Ram Navami clash in Bengal distt

At least four people sustained injuries after a Ram Navami procession was allegedly pelted with stones in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 6pm at Shaktipur village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday (HT)

“A procession held by the Shaktipur Ram Navami Utsav Ujjapan Committee was attacked when it was passing by Shaktipur High School in Murshidabad. Stones were allegedly pelted from rooftops. At least four people were injured. Policemen escorting the procession chased away the troublemakers and additional forces were called in,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Shaktipur is part of the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency represented by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury since 1999. Berhampore goes to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13. Chowdhury could not be contacted for a comment.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who took part in processions in every Bengal district on Wednesday, and some of whom were spotted brandishing swords in violation of court orders, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of not protecting Hindus during the attack.

“Mamata Police failed to protect the Ram Bhakts this year as well. A peaceful Ram Navami procession, which had all permission from the administration, was attacked by miscreants at Shaktipur. Strangely, this time around, Mamata Police joined the miscreants in this ghastly attack and fired tear gas shells on the Ram devotees to disperse them to ensure that the procession ends abruptly,” leader of opposition in legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who took part in a procession in Howrah, wrote on X.

TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen refuted BJP’s allegation. “TMC believes in unity among people from all faiths. Unlike BJP, it does not divide people on religious lines. The EC should cancel the candidature of Dilip Ghosh and Debasish Dhar who walked in rallies with swords,” said Sen.