Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘To hurt Sanatan…’: Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami clashes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 01:13 PM IST

The UP CM emphasised the law and order situation, saying that the situation rule of law has greatly improved in the BJP-rules states.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over violent clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad, saying that the TMC attacked the processions in order to hurt the 'Sanatan' faith.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath seen greeting his supporters (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath seen greeting his supporters (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

"Ram Navami celebrations and processions were conducted safely in all the states ruled by the BJP, but due to the TMC government of West Bengal, Ram Navami processions were attacked there and efforts were made to hurt 'Sanatan' faith," news agency ANI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

Read here: Mamata Banerjee claims Ram Navami clash was ‘pre-planned’: ‘DIG of Murshidabad…’

Yogi Adityanath said the law and order situation in BJP-ruled states has greatly improved.

"We should not forget that the first condition of good governance is the rule of law and there is no hesitation in saying that under the leadership and guidance of Modi ji, the BJP has improved security within the country and the state governments of the BJP have also improved security within the states," he added.

His remarks came after Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating the clashes, which broke out during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday. Four people were injured in the clash.

While addressing a poll-bound rally, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the violence was pre-planned. "Everything was pre-planned. The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can carry out violence," she said.

However, the BJP blamed Mamata Banerjee for the clash during Wednesday's procession. Suvendu Adhikari has demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the incident, claiming Banerjee's alleged provocative speech triggered violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On