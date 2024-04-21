Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally: 'Dictatorship, plot to kill Arvind Kejriwal'

Ranchi: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of incarcerated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday claimed that her husband wasn't getting insulin inside Tihar jail because 'they want to kill him'. Ranchi: Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay Maharally'. (PTI)

Addressing the INDIA bloc's rally in Ranchi, Sunita Kejriwal said every morsel eaten by Arvind Kejriwal was being monitored through cameras.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sunita Kejriwal claimed jailing Arvind Kejriwal without evidence of guilt was dictatorship. She said Kejriwal, being an IITian, could have gone abroad but he stayed back because of his love for the country.

“They've put Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren in jail. They've put them in jail without them being proven guilty. This is a dictatorship. What is the fault of my husband? Is it providing good education, health facilities? Patriotism is in his blood. He is an IITan, he could've gone abroad, but he prioritises patriotism. As IRS, he took leaves to do public service. He has put his life at stake for people,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal claimed Arvind Kejriwal had no desire for power and he just wants to serve the nation.

Sunita Kejriwal called her husband a lion and said he was worried about the country in jail.

"Many people say that this is difficult. 'Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chhutenge...' Politics is a very dirty thing. There is a camera on his food. Every morsel is being monitored... He is a sugar patient and he has been taking 50 units of insulin every day for the last 12 years. But he is not being given insulin in jail. They want to kill Delhi's CM. They cannot understand Arvind Kejriwal's thoughts... He is very brave. He is a lion... He is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail," Sunita Kejriwal said.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had been eating mangoes, aloo-poori and sugar in tea to increase his blood sugar levels, in order to prepare grounds for medical bail.

Kejriwal's lawyer refuted ED's charge in a Delhi court, saying he wouldn't risk paralysis for bail. He claimed that Kejriwal was not given insulin inside the jail. He also said that Kejriwal ate mangoes in just three of the 48 meals he had received from home. He said he ate aloo poori just once as Navratri prasad.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said at the 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on corruption, it looks like Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence.

"Narendra Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he speaks on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi washing powder has come which cleans all your corruptions," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI