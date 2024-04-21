‘Rahul Gandhi a jumla’: Ex-WWE wrestler and BJP leader ‘The Great Khali’

Former WWE wrestler and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dalip Singh Rana alias ‘The Great Khali’ on Sunday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling him a ‘jumla’.



“Rahul Gandhi has himself become a 'jumla'. He has no idea what to do as he has failed so many times,” Khali, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, told ANI in Rajasthan's Barmer.



“When he (Rahul) totally failed, the Congress appointed Kharge as the party president. Since Gandhi has failed, so Kharge has been brought forward to face humiliation,” added.



Kailash Choudhary, the sitting MP from Barmer will face Congress candidate Ummeda Ram Beniwal and independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati. Dalip Singh Rana alias 'The Great Khali' lashed out at Rahul Gandhi.





Khali, who made his professional debut in wrestling in 2000, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying,"What PM Modi has done, the rich won't get it. What the rich and Congress leaders understand is that only if the money is transferred to their account, then only they accept the fact that the work has been done."

“PM Modi has done things that people wouldn't have thought about, what he has done can only be done by someone who has seen poverty,” the BJP leader, who was once a prominent face at the World Wrestling Entertainment alongside The Undertaker, Kane and John Cena, said.

‘The Great Khali’ was recently seen in Udhampur during Union minister Jitendra Singh's rally before the latter filed his nomination for the seat that went to polls on April 19.

Khali sought votes for Singh and said the region has progressed under him.



Rajasthan will again go to the polls in the second phase of elections on April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats concluded on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.