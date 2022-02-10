From wrestling to politics: The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls

World-renowned wrestler ‘The Great Khali’, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday.

He joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh and Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal. Khali’s joining the saffron camp came days ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Khali heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and said that he is the right person to head the country. “So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined the BJP after being influenced by its national policy,” Khali said.

The wrestler said he would render his services as a BJP leader whenever required and would live up to the expectations of the saffron party.

Standing at 7 feet and 1 inch, Khali made his professional debut in wrestling in 2000 and was a prominent face in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) along with other wrestlers such as The Undertaker, John Cena and Kane.

Khali was inducted into the 2021 WWE hall of fame. Before his career in wrestling, he was an assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab Police.

Khali's entry into mainstream politics was speculated for the first time when he met Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on November 18, last year.

"He (Khali) was smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi and said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of the society," an official statement had read.

Polling for the 117 constituencies in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.

